Charles Barkley makes bold prediction of Lions losing to $5,950,000,000 AFC team in Super Bowl, and it's not Chiefs or Ravens

NBA legend Charles Barkley has made his prediction for the teams that will play in the Super Bowl in February. Barkley predicted the Detroit Lions from the NFC to reach the Super Bowl, but predicted that they would lose to the Buffalo Bills, who are worth $5.95 billion according to Forbes.During an appearance on the &quot;Rich Eisen Show&quot; on Thursday, Barkley predicted the Bills to win their first Super Bowl. &quot;The Detroit Lions vs. the Buffalo Bills,&quot; Barkley said when asked about his Super Bowl prediction. &quot;Bills win their first Super Bowl. Shout out to the great Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Jim Kelly, Cornelius Bennett and my man Darryl (Talley). I used to love those guys.&quot;Barkley also recalled how the Bills made it to the Super Bowl four times (1991–94) but lost on each occasion. The Bills have had a strong start to the season. They won four games to start the season before losing to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Buffalo will aim to get back to winning ways when it faces the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.Barkley played 16 years in the NBA from 1984 to 2000. He won the MVP award in 1993 and was named an All-Star 11 times. NBA legend Charles Barkley is a Philadelphia Eagles fanNBA legend Charles Barkley - Source: GettyAlthough Charles Barkley is predicting the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, he is an ardent fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. The NBA icon made the revelation when he appeared on San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's podcast in August. &quot;I'm a big Birds (Eagles) fan, so last year I had the (Buffalo) Bills beating my Eagles in the Super Bowl,&quot; Barkley said. &quot;I came real close (to predicting correctly). And people got mad at me last year because I said, 'Not only are the Eagles going to beat the (Kansas City) Chiefs in the Super Bowl, they're going to blow them out.&quot; The Eagles, like the Bills, had won four games at the start of the season. However, Philly suffered back-to-back defeats against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 and against the New York Giants in Week 6.