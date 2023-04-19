Amidst his holdout and trade request, QB Lamar Jackson has received a stern warning from an NBA legend.

Early last month, the disgruntled Baltimore Ravens star revealed that he had asked to be traded, claiming that the Ravens' front office did not want to commit to his desired long-term value. Since then, however, no team has put out an offer, even with the franchise tag applied to him.

And according to NBA legend Charles Barkley, Jackson may be hurting his stock by continuing to hold out. Speaking on ESPN 850 Cleveland's 'The Really Big Show', he said:

“Lamar, you’re playing with fire, brother. You’re going to get burnt. These dudes, they’re all billionaires. They’re not going to let you screw up their business model. You’ve got to take the best deal. It’s not even about Lamar. I know what they’re saying behind the scenes. They’re like, ‘Yo man, if you give this guy guaranteed money I’m going to have to give [Justin] Herbert guaranteed money, I’m going to have to give [Joe] Burrow guaranteed money. . . . We can’t give all these guys guaranteed money.'”

Why does Lamar Jackson want out of Baltimore Ravens?

Lamar Jackson has been wanting a fully-guaranteed contract

In a series of tweets made on March 27, Jackson revealed that he had requested that he be traded from the Ravens, citing the organization's lack of commitment to meeting his value during contract negotiations.

He wrote:

As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that's has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.

It is widely believed that Jackson is holding out over being denied a fully-guaranteed contract, just like the one his AFC North rival Deshaun Watson is enjoying with the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens had offered him a five-year extension worth $250 million, with close to three-fifths of it guaranteed, but he declined.

The Ravens later offered Jackson a three-year extension worth the fully guaranteed amount of the initial proposal, but he also declined it.

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 but I need a agent? 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ 133/3years fully guaranteedbut I need a agent? 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ 133/3years fully guaranteed😒 but I need a agent? 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️

