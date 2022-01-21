"It's not a circus show here" - 49ers star hits out at Texans after leaving Houston 

The current San Francisco 49ers and former Houston Texans defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be playing against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend. He was traded in November of last year to the 49ers.

The defensive lineman spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's game and was asked to compare his time in Houston to that of his current stint in San Francisco. Omenihu didn't hold back, as he had nothing but praise for how the 49ers organization is run.

“It’s not a circus show here. You guys definitely have things down pat and you know what you want of the players and the coaches know the expectations. It’s very thought out and said. It’s been nothing but good.”

He talked about how the 49ers are a more structured franchise from top to bottom, with a clear understanding of what is expected throughout the organization:

“A lot more structure. The leadership between the coach and the GM (general manager), it doesn’t seem like it’s a power struggle. It’s very like they are on the same page. They have an understanding what they want. They make it very clear what they want from GM to head coach and head coach to the position coaches.”

49ers general manager John Lynch acquired Omenihu from the Texans for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The objective was to get him to mesh with their “wide-9” defensive scheme along the trenches.

As a Houston Texan, Omenihu started just seven games for the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas.

He had seven sacks, 47 tackles, five passes defended, and two forced fumbles in his 35 games for the team.

Omenihu is having much more success in his second playoff appearance (played in two playoff games with the Texans in the 2019 season).

Omenihu post-Houston Texans this season

49ers Defensive Lineman Charles Omenihu

The former Houston Texans player made his debut against San Francisco in a Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup versus their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams. Omenihu played just 13 defensive snaps in the 31-10 win at home.

He had six tackles in nine regular-season games for the 49ers but stepped up in the Wild card matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The defensive lineman had three tackles, one-and-a-half sacks, and three quarterback hits in the team’s 23-17 victory at AT&T Stadium. Can he have a similar game at Lambeau Field against the Packers this upcoming weekend? We will have to wait and see.

Edited by David Nyland

