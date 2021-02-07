Charles Woodson inducted into Hall of Fame 

On Saturday, former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson received a visit that cemented his greatness on the football field. Woodson was told that he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This was Charles Woodson's first year on the ballot.

Charles Woodson played 18 great seasons in the NFL. He spent 11 years with the Oakland Raiders and seven years with the Green Bay Packers. Woodson won his one and only Super Bowl Championship with the Green Bay Packers in 2010.

Woodson was the fourth overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. The former Michigan Wolverine played his high school football at Fremont Ross High School in Ohio.

A small town kid made it to be one of the best defensive backs in football. Woodson heads back to his home state to Canton, Ohio, where his name will forever be engraved as an NFL Hall of Famer.

Charles Woodson's 18-year NFL career

Charles Woodson celebrates his first Super Bowl Championship

Charles Woodson made an immediate impact on the football field for the Oakland Raiders. Woodson won the 1998 NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. During Charles Woodson's rookie season he recorded 64 total tackles, five interceptions, and one touchdown.

Charles Woodson carried the momentum from his rookie season throughout his entire career. In all 18 years that Woodson played in the NFL, he recorded at least one interception in every season. Woodson also had eight seasons where he scored at least one or more touchdowns.

Towards the end of Charles Woodson's career, he made the move from cornerback to free safety and safety for the Oakland Raiders. Woodson is a well deserved inductee into the Hall of Fame and accomplished a lot in his NFL career.

Let's take a look at Charles Woodson's accomplishments during his 18-year NFL career.

Charles Woodson's NFL accomplishments:

-- 9 NFL Pro Bowls

-- 4 First Team All-Pro selections

-- 1998 NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

-- 1998 NFL All-Rookie Team

-- 2009 NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame 1st team All-2000s Team

-- Pro Football Reference 2nd team All-2000s Team

-- Four time NFL Top 100 player

Charles Woodson left everything on the field from when he was a rookie all the way up to his final game at the age of 39. Woodson will go down as one of the best defensive back in NFL history.