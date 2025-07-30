  • home icon
  • “Chase Brown a top 5 fantasy RB”: NFL fans react as Bengals release Zack Moss in sudden move

“Chase Brown a top 5 fantasy RB”: NFL fans react as Bengals release Zack Moss in sudden move

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:51 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals are putting their trust in a 25-year-old Canadian to carry the rushing load for them next season. On Wednesday, the team announced the release of running back Zack Moss after just one season, leaving Chase Brown as the likely first-choice running back heading into the 2025 campaign.

Several fans reacted to the news on the internet.

One fan said:

“Chase Brown a top 5 fantasy RB confirmed.”
“If something happens to Chase Brown ... joe burrow will play running back,” tweeted @FirstSportz_NFL.
“Downtown Chase Brown time,” added @PrizePicks.

As for Moss, some Indianapolis Colts fans were calling for him to make a return.

“Come back to the colts buddy,” said @canadianpiplup.
“I’d take him back in Indy,” added @blake_durh46341.

@Hadalg0 meanwhile asked:

“Doesn’t this free up a couple million on the cap? Could be good for Trey signing hopes.”
Brown started 10 games last season, with the Canadian racking up 990 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Moss got the second-most reps out of the backfield, posting 224 rushing yards. On July 23, Yahoo Sports recommended Brown as a strong Fantasy Football pick.

If something happens to Brown, Zac Taylor would be short of experience at the running back position with Samaje Perine likely next on the depth chart, having started just 12 games in his NFL career since 2017. Brown averaged 4.3 yards per carry last season with his longest run going for 40 yards.

Moss spent two and a half seasons with the Colts and had his best NFL season statistically with them in 2023, posting 794 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He, along with Jonathan Taylor, helped the Colts finish 10th in rushing yards per game that season (121.1).

Meanwhile, cutting Moss will cost the Bengals $1.88 million in dead money against the cap per ESPN, but will also net them $1.2 million in cap savings. The Bengals are working to extend defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season (17.5)

Chase Brown brought more to the table than Zack Moss

While Zack Moss was solid when called upon in Cincy, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise to see the club put its focus and attention on Chase Brown.

Brown had a lot more to offer than Moss long and short term, given that he’s two years younger and comes at a cheaper price, with a base salary of just over $1 million per Spotrac in 2025, while Moss was averaging $4 million annually.

Brown won the Jon Cornish Award in 2022, which is given to the top Canadian in the NCAA.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Krutik Jain
