The Kansas City Chiefs' dream is not anymore. One game away from a historic three-peat of Super Bowls, they were no match for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, losing 40-22 in a lopsided game.

The offseason will be key for the franchise. Plenty of important players are reaching the free agent market, but with so many key players on big contracts, Kansas City has little cap space left. Some tough decisions will be made until March.

Former Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel spoke about the pressure in the upcoming offseason for the franchise. He admits that their contender status is secure with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid there, but urged general manager Brett Veach to improve the rest of the roster:

"The dynasty will never be over until Mahomes or Reid retires. As long as they're there, the Chiefs dynasty is not over by any stretch of imagination. I do think, this year in the offseason, Brett Veach is going to have to shine like he's going to have to, but the thing is, he always does. You look at when they went back in Tampa, they added four pieces to their offensive line. They have to fill their holes to get back to win it."

How much cap space does the Chiefs have left?

Kansas City's financial situation is not great. Entering the offseason, they have $15.7 million available, but many key players are set to hit the market. Some important faces will surely move to other destinations.

Two of their most important free agents are linebacker Nick Bolton and guard Trey Smith. They're both essential for the overall success of the roster. Bolton is one of the most intelligent players on the roster, while Smith does a great job protecting Mahomes. However, he was a sixth-round pick on a rookie-scaled contract. He'll look for the biggest available deal.

The reason for so little cap space is that Patrick Mahomes' contract will play a huge part in the 2025 cap, costing $66.2 million for the franchise. They can restructure his deal to move his cap hit around, but this would become a problem in later seasons.

