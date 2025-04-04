Chase Daniel shuts down possibility of Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart in 2025 NFL draft

Owning the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns can select a top prospect who would help them for the foreseeable future.
As they've struggled in recent years (partly due to the Deshaun Watson contract mess), the team has many needs. Watson hasn't lived up to his contract, but there's no getting out of it for the Browns.
While they are in line to draft a quarterback such as Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart second overall, they might not do that.
Former NFL QB Chase Daniel doesn't think that Sanders or Dart are worth using the second pick on. He thinks Cleveland would be better off going after a QB in next year's draft or possibly targeting the Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins.
"I don't think they're (Browns) going to take (a) quarterback," Daniel said on Thursday, via 'Scoop City.' "I don't think that Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart is worth the No. 2 overall pick. I just don't.
"I feel like they could probably wait until next year to get a guy, or they can get someone later in the round. And you reporting and telling me about Kirk, it makes a lot of sense, right? Their relationship, Kirk Cousins-Kevin Stefanski’s relationship goes back. I can see that happening.”
What should the Cleveland Browns do with the second-overall pick?
The Cleveland Browns have many options for what they can do in the draft.
They could trade the pick to a team that wants to select one of the available QBs or to a franchise that is fascinated by one of the other top prospects (Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter.)
The Browns could also stay put and "surprise" many by picking a QB such as Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, potentially moving on from Deshaun Watson and getting a replacement for him.
However, they'll have good options if they don't go the QB route. Cleveland could take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and pair him with Myles Garret, possibly assembling one of the best edge rusher duos in the league.
Another option is to draft wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and plug him where he fits best on the team.
What do you think Cleveland will do with the second overall pick?
