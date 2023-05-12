Chauncey Gardner-Johnson played a major role in making the Philadelphia Eagles one of the best defensive units in the entire NFL last year. His contributions directly helped them win the NFC Championship game and appear in the Super Bowl. While he believed his efforts should have earned him a contract extension in the 2023 NFL offseason, apparently the Eagles disagreed with his value.

He discussed the situation during a recent episode of the "Up & Adams" show:

“I don't think no front office from where I've been at understands a player. They see here lash out, going against players on the field but it's like, you rather got us passionate about you or not passionate. So I think when you get to a spot, you give it your all and then they just turn their back on you, I mean, you just treat it like a business."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm just here to do what I got to do but my teammates have to understand that you can't put your feelings too much into it. So, I mean, I got to say, they want to take the game away from the player, but you can't really do it because when you put me out there, you can't make fun and bad about me. I'm always there for my teammates. I'm the first one in spot. But those type of conversations with the agents and teams, I just let it go.”

Rather than remaining with the Eagles, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson tested his options during the free agency period. After reportedly meeting with several teams, he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions worth $6.5 million. The deal appears to be an excellent bargain for the Lions, especially considering Chauncey Gardner-Johnson led all players with six interceptions during the 2022 NFL season.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson fills a major need for the Lions

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson spent just one year with the Eagles where his league-leading six interceptions proved he's one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. Prior to joining the Eagles, he recorded five interceptions across three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He's still just 25 years old and has spent time at both cornerback and safety, further increasing his overall value.

Gardner-Johnson might provide the Detroit Lions with just what they need. Last season, their defense gave up the third-most passing yards per game while also allowing the third-most total points. He should assist in resolving their issue as they make a push for the NFL Playoffs.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes