"Cheap deal" - NFL fans react as Kyren Williams signs $33,000,000 contract extension with Rams ahead of 2025 NFL season

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 05, 2025 20:46 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA - Source: Imagn

NFL fans reacted to Kyren Williams' contract extension on Tuesday. Williams, one of the most explosive running backs in the league, comes off a magical 2024 season in which he posted a career-high 316 carries, 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns.

After helping Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay win the NFC West over the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, Williams secured a three-year, $33 million extension with the LA Rams, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

Many fans expressed their opinions on this contract, with some noting it was a cheap deal for Williams, considering the type of production he put up last year.

"Cheap deal," one fan said.
"around 7th overall for RBs in yearly average, nice deal for both him and the Rams, people expect every deal to reset the market lol, good deal for both sides," another fan said.
"Man that’s a horrible deal," another fan added.
Others were more positive about this move, giving Kyren Williams his flowers.

"Holy s**t, great deal for the Rams," one fan wrote.
"Usually an enemy of RB extensions, but this feels really reasonable given what Saquon and Henry got," another fan added.
"Such a steal for the rams my god," another fan wrote.

Kyren Williams has improved his stats season after season, going from 10 games played in 2022 to 16 last year. He only posted 35 rushes and 139 yards as a rookie before elevating his game in the next two years.

Kyren Williams fantasy outlook for 2025

Kyren Williams has confirmed that he's one of the best running backs in the NFL in the last two seasons. Coming out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft, perhaps his ceiling wasn't as high as a late-round pick.

That said, Williams showcased his strong running, his ability to navigate through opposing defenses and his ability to score in the red zone.

Williams is the RB8 on Sportskeeda's RB Fantasy Rankings and the No. 18 best overall player ahead of the 2025 season. This rank would likely make him a second or third-round pick in most fantasy leagues.

The Rams have a renewed offense with Davante Adams joining Puka Nacua in the wide receiver room, but Williams also received help with the addition of Jarquez Hunter and Blake Corum.

He's still expected to carry the bigger workload for the Rams and lead them to another winning season.

