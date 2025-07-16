"Cheap as they are stubborn” - NFL insider rips Bengals as Shemar Stewart leaves Bengals for Texas A&M return amid rookie contract standoff

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a full standoff with their first-round draft pick in 2025, and there doesn’t appear to be a solution on the horizon.

Billy Heyen of The Sporting News and Bud Elliott of CBS Sports reported via NBC Sports that Shemar Stewart has been involved in workouts at Texas A&M, where he played his college football. Returning to the Aggies was one of the options for the defensive end, who could re-enter the NFL Draft next year if he chooses to, although the Bengals would still own his rights.

Stewart refused to take part in on-field drills for the Bengals until an agreement on a new contract was reached. A deal between the two sides is yet to materialize. Stewart could be offered money to play another year at Texas A&M and re-enter the draft, potentially earning more on an NFL rookie contract.

The Bengals, though, may call his bluff a knee-jerk reaction, according to insider Mike Florio.

“We’re talking about the Bengals, who are as cheap as they are stubborn. If they hear Stewart may go back to school for a year, the knee-jerk response could be to call his bluff,” said Florio.

Stewart was selected 17th in this year’s draft by the Bengals and was due to earn $18.94 million minimum over four years, the pre-determined rookie salaries, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Shemar Stewart’s situation could depend on the Cincinnati Bengals' negotiations with Trey Hendrickson

Since being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in April, Shemar Stewart has held firm when it comes to contract negotiations. However, what happens with the team’s current star defensive end may dictate what eventually happens to Stewart.

“The Stewart situation feels tied to the Hendrickson situation. If Hendrickson is holding out (or holding in, as that’s the method these days), then the Bengals will swiftly revert their rookie contract language and get Stewart practicing -- they need him even more than they thought,” said ESPN insider Ben Solak.

“But what if the Hendrickson deal gets done before camp? I can see the Bengals’ losing’ the Hendrickson negotiation (i.e., paying him a bajillion dollars), and digging their heels in on the Stewart contract as a result,” Solak went on to say.

Hendrickson is a proven commodity, leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season and is entering the final year of his contract with the Bengals.

