New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is entering his 15th season in the NFL and is arguably the biggest leader the team has had. Part of it is showing confidence and spreading it throughout the locker room.

Jordan recently expressed his optimism in his team by going on NFL Network and claiming that they're a top two team in the league when fully healthy.

"I think we have a team that when healthy, top two," Jordan said on Wednesday. "Last year, went 2-0, you saw a team that was determined. Young guys coming off the edge. After about two games, that was the last time you saw us healthy. Next thing you know, (an) injury bug happens. I'm not sure."

Due to the injuries and adversities the Saints faced last season, they finished at the bottom of the NFC South with a 5-12 record.

After hearing Jordan's claim, fans were quick to roast him on social media.

"Check him for CTE," a fan tweeted.

"You're not even top-2 in your division when healthy bro," a fan wrote.

"he’s been saying these things for 5 years and every single year, without even a single shred of failure, the saints perform at bottom of the league levels in every single phase of football. nobody should ever take this washed up has-been, or that team, even remotely seriously," a fan said.

"There’s not a chance he believes any of this nonsense," a fan replied.

While some clowned Jordan, others understood his confidence.

Some fans also defended Jordan and said that he was not going to say his team was not good and that he showed professionalism.

"yall mad at bro for being confident in his team now? like even if they’re 32nd, you always gotta believe your team is #1," one fan commented.

"He said exactly what I want my player to be saying. What you expect him to say?" a fan said.

"I’m a Saints fan This guy is saying what a good soldier needs to say. Hopefully, he can actually touch a QB this season…" one fan wrote.

"Duh. He isn’t gonna get on there and say they have a bad team lol," another fan wrote.

The New Orleans Saints have missed the playoffs four years in a row

Cameron Jordan during Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

While it is good to have confidence and remain optimistic, the New Orleans Saints finished last season 5-12. They had a hot start, starting the campaign 2-0, but lost 12 of their last 15 games.

In 2023, they finished with a 9-8 record and were second in the NFC South. In 2022, they went 7-10 and third in the division. In 2021, they had the same record as 2023 (9-8) and second in the division.

The last time the Saints appeared in the playoffs was during the 2020 season when they finished 12-4 and won the NFC South.

Do you think the Saints and Cam Jordan can get back to the playoffs this year?

