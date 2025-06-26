"Checks out, has the athleticism of a Browns player": NFL fans react as Brenden Bates fails trying the 'Happy Gilmore' swing

Cleveland Browns tight end Brenden Bates tried his hand with a rare golf swing and got terrible results. Bates, who spent the 2024 season between the New York Jets and the Browns, is preparing for the 2025 season, but he first hit the golf course to try a popular trend.
Bates tried the "Happy Gilmore swing," inspired by the disgruntled aspirant hockey player turned golfer of the eponymous movie. The league's official X account shared the clip of the tight end trying the violent swing that earned Gilmore plenty of fans in the first movie. However, it wasn't successful at all.
He ended up missing the ball and sending himself to the ground in the process.
Many fans laughed at Bates' attempt, clowning him and the Browns for trying to impersonate Gilmore.
"Checks out, has the athleticism of a Browns player," one fan said.
The jokes didn't stop there, as many others trolled his swing mechanics.
Brenden Bates must hope his and the Browns' season goes so much better than his attempt at the Happy Gilmore swing.
The tight end entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. He was cut on Aug. 27, as part of the roster cuts. One day later, the New York Jets claimed him off waivers. He was released on Oct. 17 before being re-signed to the practice squad a couple of days later.
The Browns finally signed him off the Jets' practice squad on Dec. 18, but it remains unclear which role he'll have next season.
Bates spent six seasons in college, playing 55 games, racking up 26 receptions, 272 yards and two touchdowns.
Besides Brenden Bates, Browns have three more TEs on the roster
Similar to what they are planning to do with their starting quarterback role, the Browns have four options at tight end: David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates.
With training camp and preseason games, they will end up cutting or sending one or two of these guys to the practice squad. It remains to be seen if each one of them is given the same opportunity to shine and prove they are a legitimate option for TE1.
