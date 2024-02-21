Chiefs allegedly asked NFL films to suppress Travis Kelce's viral Andy Reid outburst audio during Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid's third Super Bowl might go down as the most controversial of the bunch, at least when it comes to their relationship. It was the bump seen around the world as the 34-year-old NFL superstar tight end physically bumped the 65-year-old head coach while screaming in his face.

At least one of the most coveted audio recordings of the decade, a recording of the interaction, reportedly does indeed exist. However, it appears the Chiefs want to keep the interaction a secret. According to the New York Post, two unnamed people who are "highly plugged" into the sports media business claim that they suspected the team blocked NFL films from releasing the audio.

At least for now, barring a leak, it appears that NFL fans will only be able to speculate about what Kelce screamed at his head coach in a moment of frustration. However, lip-readers have attempted to make sense of the muted interaction.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A lip-reader who spoke to the New York Post claimed that Kelce essentially demanded the ball:

“Hey, come on, you f–ker, put me on.”

Travis Kelce hoists third Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVIII

Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The game ended with only the second overtime in Super Bowl history, but what happened during the first four quarters? Essentially, the game was another blown lead in the Big Game associated with Kyle Shanahan and another Super Bowl comeback for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The 49ers took a 10-3 lead to halftime in a performance that the team left points on the field, mostly due to an early fumble by Christian McCaffrey. After Usher's Super Bowl halftime show, the Chiefs went on a roll in the third quarter, ripping off ten points.

However, the 49ers managed to retake the lead before the end of regulation. That said, Mahomes had the last true possession of regulation, setting up a game-tying field goal. The 49ers scored first in overtime with a field goal, but the Kansas City Chiefs responded with a touchdown, winning the contest on a 9-3 run during the final moments of regulation and overtime.

In the end, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hoisted the Lombardi Trophy by a score of 25-22. The Chiefs continue to celebrate their victory while the 49ers have already made one big change, firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.