Chiefs analyst recommends Eli Manning’s former “wild card” receiver to join Patrick Mahomes

Eli Manning and Patrick Mahomes never crossed paths, but it would be beneficial if the Chiefs picked up one of Manning's former teammates, according to a Chiefs Wire article by analyst John Dillon. The May 10 article covering potential free agent wide receiver fits, which included former Giants receiver Sterling Shepard. Here's what was written:

"Shepard is a wild card on this list but could be a reliable third or fourth option for Patrick Mahomes next season. Though his physical traits aren’t as impressive as some of the other pass catchers available, Shepard is a rock-solid receiver who can be productive when given a fair share of targets."

Shepard would be joining just the second team of his NFL career. From 2016-2023, he played with Eli Manning, Daniel Jones and a number of backup quarterbacks in New York.

Exploring pros, cons and repercussions of Sterling Shepard joining Patrick Mahomes

Joining Patrick Mahomes at this stage of his career would arguably put him with the best quarterback he has ever been with at age 32. Of course, Dillon claimed that adding Shepard wouldn't give them the player of yore or change the shape of the depth chart.

One look at Shepard's statistics may explain why. While he would offer playoff experience and veteran leadership to the young Chiefs wideouts, his production has seen a downtrend.

Since 2020, Shepard has seen his totals drop in every season. In 2023, he posted just 57 yards all year long. Even if he were to suddenly arrive at the peak of his abilities, he'd be pursuing the first 1,000-yard season of his career. That said, he would be essentially trading Daniel Jones for Patrick Mahomes, which would offer at least one big reason to believe in one more quality year.

One may jump to conclusions in looking at his recent statistics and assume attendance issues created the slump. However, Shepard played in 15 games last season, averaging just more than three yards per game.

Still, one may argue that for a league minimum salary, the Chiefs have nothing to lose in bringing in Shepard. Currently, the team has Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore at the top of the roster.