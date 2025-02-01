Chiefs' Andy Reid gets honest about Travis Kelce’s 'hot head' reputation before SB

Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid went on the Rich Eisen show and gave his honest thoughts about Travis Kelce. The tight end has been the glue that has held the team together on the field as Kansas City got about creating a dynasty. He has had multiple 1,000-yard seasons, and even when he did not in recent years, he came alive in the playoffs like he did last year and this season.

Andy Reid went back to the time he drafted Travis Kelce and compared him with Jason Kelce, whom he also picked with the Philadelphia Eagles. The younger brother was more intense than his elder sibling but the head coach gave him credit for maturing over the years. He commented:

"When he was young, different than his brother, his brother was more calm, still very intense, but more calm than Travis. So when we got Travis, he was a little bit live wire, but has matured over the years."

Andy Reid then added that he was important in the Chiefs' transition from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback. Highlighting Travis Kelce's love for both his passers, the head coach highlighted:

"He's done great, and he loved Alex Smith, and he loves Pat Mahomes too. They're buddies, and he's been fortunate to have these two great quarterbacks that have been thrown to him, but he's got a big heart."

Andy Reid concluded by saying that Travis Kelce's heart is why the Chiefs love him, adding:

"He always had that heart. That's why he's broken up about Alex. He loved Alex, and he's emotional, Trav's emotional. He's not afraid to show it, and that's part of him that we part of him that we love well."

Travis Kelce's temperament in focus ahead of Super Bowl after shoving Andy Ried in last year's win

Andy Reid's relationship with Travis Kelce is strong, and it was never more obvious after they won the Super Bowl last year and celebrated together. Earlier in the game against the 49ers, there was a heated altercation between the pair when the player shoved his head coach and shouted at him. Other teammates had to come in to separate them.

However, the Chiefs and their coaching staff do not have any lingering problem with the tight end. They will be looking to create history by winning their third straight Super Bowl and fourth overall since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City's starting quarterback.

