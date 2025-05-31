Chiefs’ Arrowhead stadium faces questionable future as owner Clark Hunt eyes $3,000,000,000 upgrade

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has a big decision to make regarding the franchise's future. The Chiefs have played their home games at Arrowhead Stadium since 1972, when the stadium was built, but they could move to a new area after the 2030 season if Hunt goes ahead with plans of building a new stadium with a dome, which could cost around $3 billion.

Ad

A new stadium would likely cost a lot more than just renovating Arrowhead Stadium. However, as per The Athletic on Friday, in March, Hunt said that a domed stadium could play host to several major events in Kansas.

“I do think for the community, a dome would be a tremendous asset,” Hunt said in March at the NFL’s annual league meeting. “It would give the Kansas City region an opportunity to host significant events.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Team President Mark Donovan also addressed the increased profitability a dome would offer:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Yes. It’s definitely part of the conversations in Kansas. This is one of the reasons you do this.”

Per reports, the Chiefs' lease at Arrowhead Stadium is set to expire after the 2030 NFL season. By June 30, Hunt and Co. will reportedly decide which side of the Missouri-Kansas state line the team will play its home games. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has called the general assembly back on Tuesday to discuss the stadium's tax-incentive program.

Ad

Until then, there is uncertainty on whether the Chiefs will continue to play their home games at Arrowhead in 2031 or move to a new location altogether.

Some of the NFL stadiums that have domes, including SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams and Chargers), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings), have hosted key events in recent years.

With a domed stadium, the Chiefs can also aim to host events such as the College Basketball Final Four, a College Football Playoff game, a Big 12 football championship game, more concerts, college bowl games and WWE events.

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls under Clark Hunt's ownership

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt - Source: Imagn

Clark Hunt inherited ownership of the Kansas City Chiefs after his father, Lamar Hunt, died in 2006. Under Clark's ownership, the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls.

Ad

Kansas City has also become the first team to reach five Super Bowls in six seasons.

Although the Chiefs missed the opportunity to complete a historic three-peat of Super Bowls in February, Patrick Mahomes and co. will be eager to put the team back on track for glory next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.