Chiefs' billionaire owner shares honest thoughts on refereeing conspiracy theory ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City Chiefs billionaire owner Clark Hunt opened up on the conspiracy theories that refs are rigging games in favor of the Chiefs. Those theories only grew multifold after the AFC Championship Game which saw some controversial calls being made in favor of Kansas City.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Hunt shut down any talk of the refs making calls in favor of Kansas City and rigging games.

“There’s definitely no conspiracy, right? It’s the nature of the game. And when you start having a lot of success, people like to start making excuses for why you’re having the success," Hunt said.

Hunt has a net worth of $2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After his father's death, he along with his sister and two brothers inherited ownership of the Chiefs in 2006. Clark is the operating head of the franchise.

Under him, Kansas City has won three Super Bowls and has a chance to win his fourth on Sunday as the Chiefs look to win their third straight.

Clark Hunt expects Andy Reid to coach the Chiefs in 2025

Heading into Super Bowl LIX, the future of coach Andy Reid was in question.

Reid is turning 67 in March, but Clark Hunt said he expects Reid to coach in 2025 and going forward.

“I was always surprised when I heard those rumors (of Reid’s retirement) because I know how much fun Andy’s having,” Hunt said, via The Athletic.

“He, in a lot of ways, is rejuvenated by the success the team’s had. Certainly, he’s matched with the quarterback that’s the perfect complement for him in Patrick. I know he loves what he’s doing. I know for a fact he’s going to be back next year.”

Reid signed a contract extension with the Chiefs in April which will keep him under contract through the 2029 season. But, with Reid being 66, the talk of him retiring took pace. However, Hunt has dismissed the notion.

Reid has been the Chiefs head coach since 2013 and has led them to a 143-53 record and three Super Bowl wins.

