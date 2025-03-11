Chiefs bolster CB position with $20,000,000 investment in free agency to help Trent McDuffie

The Chiefs just added a key piece to their secondary. It appears that Trent McDuffie will be getting some assistance in the secondary by former Los Angeles Charger Kristian Fulton.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday, Fulton has inked a two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $20 million, with $15 million of that being guaranteed money.

Fulton joins the Chiefs after wrapping up a one-year deal with the Chargers in which he recorded one interception and seven passes defended as well as 51 tackles.

He'll be a welcome addition the the Kansas City secondary, as the defense as a whole last season had its struggles. He'll help out McDuffie, who recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble, 59 total tackles and 13 passes defended last season.

The Chiefs are hoping that the addition of Fulton will help the team get back to the Super Bowl for a fourth year in a row.

Kansas City Chiefs hoping to return to winning Super Bowl ways in 2025

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most successful professional football organizations in recent years. With Patrick Mahomes leading the way at quarterback, the Chiefs have appeared in the past three Super Bowls representing the AFC. After back-to-back Super Bowl victories in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Kansas City ran into the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 season finale.

The Chiefs were bested on both sides of the ball by Philadelphia for the majority of the game. After a season in which the team was able to get by on multiple one-score game victories, that wasn't the case in the biggest game of the year. Now, the Chiefs are using the offseason to try and bolster their team as much as possible in hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy again in 2025.

Adding to the defensive side of the ball with players like Fulton will certainly help in that aspect. However, Kansas City still has a lot of work to do, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Mahomes was sacked a plethora of times against the Eagles' dominant defensive front, leading many to believe that the team will make a big effort in free agency and the draft to keep Mahomes upright next season, so he can continue to prove why he's arguably the greatest quarterback of his generation.

