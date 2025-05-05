Chiefs' Brashard Smith delivers bold message after comparisons with other NFL RBs

Brashard Smith, despite being a mere seventh-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in the recently concluded draft, already has lofty expectations for himself. Speaking during rookie camp on Sunday, the running back commented on being compared to more experienced NFL peers.

Ad

"I'm going to show who I am for sure," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He proved himself to be a very versatile player throughout his college career. Initially a wide receiver and kick returner at Miami (Fla.), he transitioned to running back upon transferring to SMU. He is confident that his multifaceted playing style will aid his rise in the NFL.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

But besides his skill set, Smith also sees his experience with different coaching systems as another advantage:

"Going into college, I got recruited for slot receiver... I was moving around a lot... It was a great experience. I feel like we at Miami, it was more just pound the ball more. And when I went over to SMU, it was more spread. So I feel like it was a great experience for me."

Ad

Chiefs scouting director reflects on how Brashard Smith landed in Kansas City

Everyone will remember Brashard Smith as the 228th pick of the 2025 draft, but not many will know how he landed in Kansas City. The Dallas Cowboys originally owned that pick, but then it was traded, along with the 24th pick, to the Detroit Lions for the 29th and 73rd picks.

Ad

Then, the Lions traded it, along with the 182nd pick, to the New England Patriots for the 171st pick. Finally, the Patriots traded it to the Chiefs for the 251st and 257th picks (Mr. Irrelevant).

Reflecting on the trade, Ryne Nutt, the Chiefs' director of player personnel/college scouting, revealed in a recent online conference that Smith was the organization’s initial plan for the fifth round. However, general manager Brett Veach had him reconsider and pivot toward Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa:

Ad

"That would’ve been the time to take a running back, but when you have another player that is higher on the board, Brett Veach likes to go by, 'Listen, we’ve woked on this board for eight months, let’s let this thing speak to us.'"

"So we took the player we had slightly higher, and then it allowed Brett to refocus and say, ‘Okay, I’m going to take a running back now (that) I know who I want.’ We get to the seventh round, and Brett felt like giving up another seventh-round pick to move up was well worth it to get the kid that we liked in the mid-rounds."

The Chiefs' rookie minicamp began on Saturday and will conclude on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.