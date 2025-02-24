Chiefs could break ground in Kansas by November if relocation plans proceed: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs could be breaking ground on a new stadium in Kansas by November if all goes according to plan. The Chiefs are rumored to be considering relocating once their current contract with Arrowhead Stadium expires in 2031.

Till now, the Chiefs have played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. There are a plethora of options for the team moving forward. Those include renovating Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the venue will be hosting some games of that tournament.

The Chiefs could also explore remaining in Missouri and building a new stadium. Or, Kansas City could make the move over the the state of Kansas entirely. Relocating somewhere else entirely has been a rumored option for the club, with the state of Kansas being a huge favorite for the Chiefs to land.

According to Bob Fescoe on "96.5 The Fan," the Chiefs organization is leaning more towards moving the team over to the state of Kansas. If all goes according to plan, by the time November rolls around, ground could already be broken for a new stadium in the state of Kansas.

Kansas City Chiefs could be gearing up to relocate NFL's biggest dynasty team

The Chiefs have established themselves as one of the greatest NFL dynasties of the modern era. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs managed to win back-to-back Super Bowls over the past three years.

They had the opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Lombardi Trophies at Super Bowl LIX earlier this month.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles with a lopsided score of 40-22. Now, the Chiefs are set to hit the offseason in hopes of bettering their squad and retaining their title as reigning AFC Champions.

Should they make it back to the Super Bowl, they'll need to make sure they can keep up with the likes of the Eagles, who possess, arguably, the most talented roster in football.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

With questions surrounding Travis Kelce potentially retiring, and the possibility of losing key players to free agency, the Chiefs have a lot to consider moving forward. This concerns issues both on the field and organizationally, with a potential relocation now looming over the franchise.

Should the relocation go through, the Chiefs will become the first organization to relocate within the NFL since the Oakland Raiders moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas back in 2020.

