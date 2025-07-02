Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson announces marriage with fiancée, Gabrielle, 1-year after exchanging vows in Miami

Kansas City Chiefs corner back Nazeeh Johnson announced his marriage to fiancée Gabrielle Irving. The NFL star had tied the knot with Irving in December 2023 but didn't announce it publicly.

Ad

He broke the news during his wedding ceremony on June 28 in Miami as the pair exchanged handwritten vows in the presence of family and friends over the weekend.

They held a black-tie wedding ceremony, attended by around 120 guests. It was a weekend-long celebration that began with a rehearsal dinner at American Social on Friday followed by a mingle event at Casablanca and the wedding ceremony the next day at The Glass Venue.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Bayard Taylor, who's from Johnson’s hometown. His teammates, including Isiah Pacheco, Deon Bush and Joshua Williams, also attended the wedding.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Johnson walked down the aisle in an all-white outfit, wearing a white shirt with a black bow tie, a cream-colored blazer and pants with black detailing. Meanwhile, the bride donned a beautiful Martina Liana gown with a long lace-detailed train.

Nazeeh Johnson heads for beachside vacation with Gabrielle after Miami wedding ceremony

Nazeeh Johnson’s wife, Gabrielle, shared a few videos and pictures on Instagram story on Tuesday of their beachside vacation shortly after tying the knot in Miami. She posted a mirror selfie with her husband while hiding her face.

Ad

Nazeeh Johnson heads for beachside vacation after Miami wedding/@gabriellestorm

In another Instagram story, she shared a view of the beautiful location.

Nazeeh Johnson heads for beachside vacation after Miami wedding/@gabriellestorm

Gabrielle posted another picture featuring Johnson while enjoying drinks.

Johnson heads for beachside vacation after Miami wedding/@gabriellestorm

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, she gushed about her husband.

"I admire his perseverance on and off the field," Irving said. "His drive to be a better man and husband every day is so admirable. He picks up my slack for me and I him. This love is something we call limitless."

Johnson and Gabrielle’s story started in July 2023. Two months after their first meeting, the Chiefs star proposed to her. They got married in a secret ceremony the same year before their lavish wedding in Miami last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.