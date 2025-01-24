Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie shares 'amazing' birthday gift Taylor Swift received from Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce organized a memorable birthday party for Taylor Swift's 35th birthday last month. With the fans wondering what special gift the Chiefs tight end gave to Swift, Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie uncovered the mystery behind the birthday present.

On Thursday, Gracie sat in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, during which she shared the details of the birthday present that Swift received from her boyfriend on her 35th birthday. According to Hunt, the tight end had a customized birthday cake for the pop star.

"Cami’s Cake Co. made this amazing cake of Arrowhead Stadium for the Signature Suite Lounge. You might recognize her name because Travis [Kelce] also had her make the cake for Taylor [Swift]’s birthday," Gracie said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The bakery’s owner Cami SanRomani was interviewed last month and was asked about the order details of the cake. However, Sanromani declined to reveal the details of the person who ordered the cake. She said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Obviously, it was the thrill of a lifetime, being able to do the birthday cake of arguably one of the most famous people in the world. It’s a pretty cool deal. And I’m just like a regular lady, I’m not some famous bakery, I’m just a mom, I’m just a small-business owner."

Gracie Hunt praised Taylor Swift for her support of the Chiefs

Gracie Hunt sat in another interview with PEOPLE last week, during which she highlighted the participation of "women around the NFL". Moreover, the Chiefs heiress also launched praises for Taylor Swift, for the Blank Space singer's immense support to the team.

"It's been so fun to see women around the NFL help bring up the level of fashion," Gracie said. "I'm really excited to see so many women coming together in this effort to help make more options for female fans because there's such a demand for it."

"She is absolutely incredible, as the whole world knows, and it's been such a special time to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom. She is just as beautiful and wonderful as you'd ever imagine her to be, so smart and intelligent," Gracie added.

Before her praises for Taylor Swift, Gracie Hunt made headlines for revealing the unknown bond of friendship between her boyfriend Cody Keith, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.