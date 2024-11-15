On Thursday, Hallmark released the teaser for the Chiefs movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story." It's inspired by the romance of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While the movie's trailer didn't succeed in impressing the fans, it sure did impress Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia.

Following the trailer release, Tavia Hunt shared her reaction to it:

"So excited for this!!! 11/30."

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia hypes upcoming Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift-inspired movie (Image Source: Tavia/Instagram)

"Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" will premiere on November 30. The film's leads are Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. Their characters were inspired by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance. Aside from them, Travis Kelce's mother Donna will make her Hollywood debut with the film.

Apart from Tavia Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan is also excited for "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story." Sharing his reaction, according to PEOPLE, Donovan said:

"We are extremely grateful for the entire Hallmark team and the unique hometown partnership that’s been created around our two brands and this movie. With the excitement of the start of the football season, and the holiday season on the horizon."

Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, defended Donald Trump against racism accusations

Tavia Hunt's support for "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" came less than a week after she defended Donald Trump against racism accusations. Trump has been accused of racism by his non-supporters.

On Tuesday, Tavia took a stand for Trump against these accusations. She shared an Instagram post from influencer Viktoria Vladimirovna's Instagram account, featuring a clip of her questioning these accusations. In the caption, Tavia wrote:

"I am mind blown. I have been so confused about the allegation against Trump as a racist - hearing this but never seeing any proof of it - and this clearly shows it's an agenda from the mainstream media. If you have believed this narrative please watch all of this video."

It's not the first time Tavia Hunt made a political statement, especially related to Donald Trump. In fact, Tavia sent a peace message to her friends via her Instagram following Trump's win in the Presidential elections.

