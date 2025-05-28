Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia recaps family's 'magical time' meeting Prince of Monaco

Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, traveled to Monaco last week with her family to enjoy the F1 race at the Circuit de Monaco. Apart from enjoying the Grand Prix, the Kansas City Chiefs owner and his wife had a great time meeting the Prince of Monaco, Albert II.

On Saturday, Tavia recapped her "most magical time" from the Monaco vacation via an Instagram post featuring her family's picture with Albert II. Along with the snapshots, Tavia also penned down a heartwarming note, recapping her "dazzling" experience visiting the Prince's Palace with her family.

"Still floating from the most magical time in Monaco! Endless thanks to Mike and Paola Powers and H.S.H. Prince Albert for an unforgettable evening at the Palace, to Sir Philip and Tina Green for a dazzling dinner aboard the Lionheart, and to Red Bull Racing for their world-class hospitality at the Grand Prix," Tavia wrote.

Tavia further explained how "every moment" of her vacation was just "pure enchantment," and she was "grateful beyond words" for her time in the European country. Apart from the caption, it was the third slide of Tavia's IG post that featured the family photo of Hunts with the Prince of Monaco.

In the picture, the Prince of Monaco stands third from the left, with Tavia on his right and Clark Hunt on his left. On Tavia's right stood her younger daughter, Ava, and her eldest daughter stood on the side of her father. Clark and Tavia's son, Knobel, stood alongside Gracie on the right end of the picture.

Clark Hunt's wife Tavia penned wholesome note on son Knobel on graduation day

Clark Hunt and Tavia's youngest son, Knobel, graduated from SMU last week and was accompanied by his family on the memorable day. Later, Knobel received a special tribute from his mother, Tavia, who expressed her feeling of pride via an Instagram post on May 17.

"We are so proud of you—not because you’ve done everything right, but because your heart is still open, still teachable, and still reaching for what’s good and true. That is rare and beautiful. Keep seeking God—especially when it’s hard. Remember that growth comes from discomfort," Tavia said in her message.

Along with the emotional note, Tavia's IG post featured a handful of pictures from Knobel's graduation day. At SMU Business School, Knobel completed his graduation degree in BBA with a specialization in finance. Apart from academics, Knobel also played for SMU's soccer team.

