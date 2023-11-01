Tyreek Hill's exit was the biggest story of the 2022 offseason. For months, speculation ran rampant as fans took sides over the split. A season and a half later, Hill is set to take on his former team in one of the games of the year this weekend. Speaking in the shadow of the titanic matchup via team transcript and NFL media, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt gave his two cents on the trade:

"I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties. Obviously, Tyreek is an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins."

Hill is currently on his second year of a four-year, $120 million deal that runs through the end of the 2026 season. The deal carried a $25.5 million signing bonus with $52.5 guaranteed at signing, per Spotrac.

Tyreek Hill's stock rises, Patrick Mahomes' stock falters 1.5 seasons after blockbuster trade

"Very well" might be understating the job the wide receiver has put on for the Dolphins. In just eight games this season, the wide receiver has already crossed the 1,000-yard mark and has eight touchdowns to boot. Last year, he ended the campaign with 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. As such, he's already beaten one core stat from last season.

Will he be able to beat that mark this year? At his current pace, 2,000 yards is not out of the question. The Dolphins pass catcher leads the league in receiving yards. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have seen their offense take a step back this season.

They managed to maintain their dominance in their first season without Tyreek Hill, but the cracks are starting to show for Patrick Mahomes' offense. In yards per game, they're currently ranked fourth in the league. While still quite good, they're a step behind last year, when they led the league in that category.

What's more stunning is that in points per game, the team is ranked 12th. The Chiefs' offense hasn't been out of the top ten in that category since 2016 before Patrick Mahomes was even drafted by the franchise. While the team was able to coast on Travis Kelce and an element of surprise without Hill last year, the cracks are beginning to show.

There was no more obvious of an indication of that than last week's loss against the Denver Broncos, when Mahomes managed to post just nine total points. Some said that the matchup was a trap game as the team focused on their upcoming trip to Frankfurt, Germany to face Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.

Will the Chiefs outscore the Miami Dolphins or will Tyreek Hill get to flash a peace sign once again?