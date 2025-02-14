Chiefs' Charles Omenihu throws shade at Eagles QB after Super Bowl: "It was just bad"

The Philadelphia Eagles gave one of the most dominant Super Bowl performances of recent memory to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles took down the Chiefs 40-22 but entered the fourth quarter with a 34-6 lead.

In a game that was never close, the end result was within sight for the majority of the game after a fast start in the first half from Philadelphia. In an appearance on "The Facility," Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu revealed when he knew the game was over, throwing shade at an Eagles backup quarterback.

"I think (I knew it was over) when Kenny Pickett came into the game," Omenihu said. "I don't know what Super Bowl when you've had the backup quarterback come into the game. It was just bad. The fact that you're in the Super Bowl, the biggest game of them all and the backup quarterback for the opposite team is in the game, that's just not a good feeling."

Omenihu added how he and Kansas City will learn from this as they enter the offseason and gear up for another Super Bowl push in 2025.

"I will say this: It's a learning experience for all of us that were involved in the game," he added. "I want to say this won't be something that will linger on in the organization. I think we'll all take it in, chew it up, spit it out, and be ready for next year. And there will be a fire across everyone in that building."

Chiefs could lose star tight end during offseason

One lasting impact from this game is the effect it had on superstar tight end, Travis Kelce, who has already been met with chatter of a potential retirement entering the offseason. Kelce shined in Kansas City's win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, but struggled to make his mark in the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl.

Kelce has been one of the top playoff performers in league history, currently ranking second in receiving yards in the Super Bowl over a career.

On Wednesday, Kelce addressed the retirement rumors with an eyebrow-raising statement on his and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights."

"I know everyone wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions," Travis Kelce said.

The star tight end shared his status mentally and physically after 12 NFL seasons and 25 postseason games over his career, which caught the attention of fans. Travis said:

"We keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls. That means I'm playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That's a lot of wear and tear on your body. It's a lot of time spent in the building. That process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better, or it can drive you crazy, and it was kind of driving me crazy this year."

Losing Kelce would be a major loss for a Chiefs squad that's already in need of receiver help alongside Xavier Worthy, who shined in his first-ever Super Bowl.

