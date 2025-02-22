Chiefs' Chris Jones still baffled by embarrassing 'third leg' moment at NFL Combine 2016

Kansas City Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones remembered an embarrassing moment from his participation at the 2016 NFL Combine. Jones entered the NFL that year after thriving at Mississippi State, becoming one of the best defensive players in the league as the years went by.

An X account called "MLFootball" shared a video on Saturday of the time Jones ran the 40-yard dash and his "third leg" went out. The player shared a six-word message to explain that he still doesn't know what happened at that moment.

"Still trying to figure this out," Jones wrote on Saturday.

According to the NFL's official website, Chris Jones completed the 40-yard dash in 5.03 seconds, which placed him among the five fastest 300-pound DLs.

A year later, in 2017, Jones addressed the blunder while talking with Sports Illustrated. The future three-time Super Bowl champion explained how he reacted to the situation, saying that he feared he would give a bad image to the event.

“I looked down and the hummer is out,” he said. “I try to cover it up. I'm thinking to myself, ‘Little kids are watching.’”

“I take a dive and try to cover it up. I’m thinking to myself, ‘How long was this thing out?’”

In the end, he was drafted as the No. 37 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft. He's been with the AFC West team for nine seasons now and despite playing hardball when trying to get a new contract, Jones is one of the most beloved and respected players on the roster.

What happened to Chris Jones' apparel during the Combine incident?

Recording an impressive number during that exercise, Chris Jones left a big impression and the Chiefs got one of the guys that would lead them to several Super Bowl appearances.

Jones discussed the nature of his misfortune during an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's show "New Heights." He revealed that he was trying to look different than the rest of the players at the annual event, hence he picked black shorts, which were boxers in reality.

"I’mma be honest with you, bro. I was so big on being different from everyone," Jones said. "Everybody was wearing the f---ing long tights. I was like, you know what, I’m not going out there and copying everybody. I’ma wear the short tights. I didn’t realize they was boxers, bro."

Chris Jones has posted 310 tackles, 80.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and two interceptions during his impressive NFL career.

