Chiefs coach Andy Heck makes feelings clear on Josh Simmons' first scrimmage with Patrick Mahomes and Co

Josh Simmons was considered this year's draft class's top tackle, but his draft stock took a hit after he sustained a torn patellar tendon in October. That turned out to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' hands, though, as the former Ohio State offensive tackle fell to the team at No. 32 in the draft.
There have been concerns about Simmons' potential availability for the 2025 regular season ever since the Chiefs selected him in the draft. He was also limited in the team's activities during the first five days of OTAs, but it seems the rookie is now finally getting right on track.
On Wednesday, Simmons participated in the Chiefs' scrimmage exercises for the first time while he continues to recover from the injury he sustained at Ohio State last year.
Andy Heck, the offensive line coach for Kansas City, gave some encouraging reports about Simmons following Wednesday's drills.
“He came out of it really well," Heck said, according to Arrowhead Pride. “The first thing you can see is his explosive nature. Everything he does is super quick, so we’re working on fine-tuning techniques.
“He’s able to do individual work within certain limits. As we hone in on the techniques, we don’t want to take away from his athleticism. That’s one of his A-plus strengths.”
Heck sounds upbeat about Simmons' recuperation while discussing his physical outlook in practice. Simmons' role in his rookie season will be greatly influenced by his health, especially since the Chiefs are in a position to take their time with him after acquiring Jaylon Moore in free agency.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid surprised by how fast Josh Simmons is recovering
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid sang praises of rookie Josh Simmons last Thursday, saying that the first-round draft pick was making more progress with his recovery than he initially thought.
"We might be able to get something out of him in the team periods in Phase 3 here," Reid said. "So that’s a positive because we weren’t expecting to be able to do that. He’s really done a good job with his rehab stuff, and the doctor that did his surgery did a nice job."
How much Simmons contributes to the Chiefs in his rookie season will be interesting to watch. In any case, being part of the same offense as Patrick Mahomes and other skilled players is expected to facilitate the rookie's development upon his return from injury.
