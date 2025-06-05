Chiefs coach Andy Heck makes feelings clear on Josh Simmons' first scrimmage with Patrick Mahomes and Co

Josh Simmons was considered this year's draft class's top tackle, but his draft stock took a hit after he sustained a torn patellar tendon in October. That turned out to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' hands, though, as the former Ohio State offensive tackle fell to the team at No. 32 in the draft.

Ad

There have been concerns about Simmons' potential availability for the 2025 regular season ever since the Chiefs selected him in the draft. He was also limited in the team's activities during the first five days of OTAs, but it seems the rookie is now finally getting right on track.

On Wednesday, Simmons participated in the Chiefs' scrimmage exercises for the first time while he continues to recover from the injury he sustained at Ohio State last year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andy Heck, the offensive line coach for Kansas City, gave some encouraging reports about Simmons following Wednesday's drills.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“He came out of it really well," Heck said, according to Arrowhead Pride. “The first thing you can see is his explosive nature. Everything he does is super quick, so we’re working on fine-tuning techniques.

“He’s able to do individual work within certain limits. As we hone in on the techniques, we don’t want to take away from his athleticism. That’s one of his A-plus strengths.”

Ad

Heck sounds upbeat about Simmons' recuperation while discussing his physical outlook in practice. Simmons' role in his rookie season will be greatly influenced by his health, especially since the Chiefs are in a position to take their time with him after acquiring Jaylon Moore in free agency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chiefs HC Andy Reid surprised by how fast Josh Simmons is recovering

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid sang praises of rookie Josh Simmons last Thursday, saying that the first-round draft pick was making more progress with his recovery than he initially thought.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We might be able to get something out of him in the team periods in Phase 3 here," Reid said. "So that’s a positive because we weren’t expecting to be able to do that. He’s really done a good job with his rehab stuff, and the doctor that did his surgery did a nice job."

How much Simmons contributes to the Chiefs in his rookie season will be interesting to watch. In any case, being part of the same offense as Patrick Mahomes and other skilled players is expected to facilitate the rookie's development upon his return from injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.