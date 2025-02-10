Charles Omenihu got to play in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles at LIX. But after a poor overall performance by the Chiefs in a 40-22 loss, he has found himself having to ward off fan criticism.

The defensive end had just five tackles (three solo), one of them for a loss, and was graded a measly 42.0 by Pro Football Focus (only Leo Chenal and Mike Pennel went lower than that). He was even visibly visibly filmed crying on the sidelines as the reality of the defeat started sinking in.

On Monday, he responded to fans critical of the Chiefs' performance on his X.com account:

"Here come the twitter GM’s making there (sic) stupid opinions as if yall really know football or watched tape lol"

What Charles Omenihu told reporters after Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles

Before Sunday, Charles Omenihu was very upbeat about his prospects of actually contributing to a Super Bowl win for the firs ttime in his career; an ACL tear has kelp him out of LVIII, which the Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. He had said during pressers:

"It’s going to be extremely special to take it all in once I’m actually there. I’ve been staying even-keeled. That’s the best thing for me, but definitely the excitement is going to start picking up. I’m glad I have the opportunity to play on the biggest stage."

But that positivity obviously disspated after Sunday's defeat. Speaking to reporters after the game, he could only praise the Eagles for what they did right:

"They just made plays when it (arose) for them. They played a good game."

When asked about the viral moment of him weeping on the sidelines, he said:

"I play my emotions on my sleeve. I wasn't able to be at the Super Bowl last year, and this is my first time actually playing. So not getting the outcome that I want... some people understand that; some people won't. And I don't really care if people understand it, to be honest."

Charles Omenihu will be a free agent when the new league year begins on March 12.

