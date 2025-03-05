"Chiefs downfall will be remarkable" - NFL fans react to Justin Reid reportedly not re-signing with Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the teams that are going to need to make some significant decisions regarding their roster with free agency getting set to begin. However, one of their top players might not return to the team for another season and hit the open market.

The Athletic's Kansas City Chiefs writer Nate Taylor reported that the team is not expected to re-sign safety Justin Reid.

Fans took to social media to question the decision by the Kansas City Chiefs to not have him remain with the team.

"The level of disrespect for Justin Reid is outrageous, players with his intelligence, drive, and leadership are hard to find. Spags defense will be poorer without him, and we are going to miss him." One person commented on social media.

"The downfall will be remarkable."

"Chiefs superbowl runs are over..." Someone else wrote

Fans continued to be surprised with the decision that general manager Brett Veach has reportedly made.

"Dang, Justin might just have been the most underrated player on our team last year. Praying he returns." Another Chiefs fan wrote

According to Spotrac, Justin Reid is projected to sign a three-year, $46.5 million contract. The $15.5 million average annual value is second among all safeties. Reid played well last season with 87 total tackles with two interceptions, 3.5 run stuffs and nine pass deflections.

Where is the best fit for Justin Reid this offseason?

If the Chiefs don't re-sign Justin Reid, several teams are going to be interested in the two-time Super Bowl Champion. One team that significantly needs help at safety and has been creating cap space this offseason is the New York Jets.

The new regime is a defensive-minded team with coach Aaron Glenn and they certainly need safety help as Chuck Clark, Jalen Mills, and Ashtyn Davis are all unrestricted free agents this offseason.

After the team officially released wide receiver Davante Adams and saved $29.9 million, this is something that they can use the money towards. The secondary for Jets needs some help with a lot of free agents so adding Justin Reid would be a great start.

