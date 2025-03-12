Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones recently shared a sweet moment with his longtime girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby, on Instagram Story. In the black and white picture, Chris made a funny face for the camera and Sheawna attempted to kiss him.

At the bottom right corner, there were three emojis. A shocked face, a smiling face with hearts, and a heart-eyed face.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones goes full romantic with girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby in intimate IG post [Source: (Via Instagram/ @sstonecoldjones95)]

The couple has been together since November 2015 and has two sons. Christopher Jones II, called Deuce, was born in 2018, and Carson Dakota Jones was born in 2022.

Like Chris, Sheawna Weathersby is also from Magee, Mississippi. She went to Magee High School, where she was named homecoming queen in 2012.

Sheawna later studied at Mississippi State University, the same school Jones attended. She is a licensed esthetician and runs an online clothing store called Cliquely She Boutique.

Currently, Kansas City Chiefs have changed Chris Jones' contract to help the team save money. This move frees up nearly $50 million in salary cap space and gives the Chiefs more flexibility to improve their roster.

Jones signed a five-year, $158.75 million contract last year, with $95 million guaranteed.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones' girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby received compliment from Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée

On March 11, Sheawna Weathersby, the girlfriend of Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, shared a vacation photo from Jamaica. She captioned it:

"She always gettin’ prettier. ✨🌸💕💅🏽

To which, Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, appreciated Sheawna's OOTD with fire emojis.

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon appreciating Sheawna Weathersby [Source: (Via Instagram/ @sheawna.kiara)]

Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chris played together on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2024. Mecole was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Chris joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 as a second-round draft pick. He has earned many awards, including three-time First-Team All-Pro (2022–2024), three-time Second-Team All-Pro (2018, 2020, 2021), six-time Pro Bowler (2019–2024), NFL record of most consecutive games with a sack (11) and PFWA All-Rookie Team (2016).

