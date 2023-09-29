Chiefs DT Chris Jones reveals why he held a grudge against Joe Burrow

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is not a fan of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Both teams have created their own AFC rivalry over the last few seasons. However, for Jones, his dislike of Burrow is a bit more personal.

Jones appeared on the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast earlier this week. His teammate, Travis Kelce, asked him which Super Bowl meant the most to him. While Jones said both were special, he acknowledged last year's was a bit of a redemption, noting his grudge against Burrow from the previous season's AFC title game.

"I think last one for me personally. Because, the year before that, we played the Cincinnati Bengals and I f****** missed Joe Burrow twice. And, he posted a picture talking about 'Cartier glasses, I can't even see, look at you.' And the picture was f******of me diving looking like a goofball Jamal diving for his ankles."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Jones said that sacking Joe Burrow in the 2022 AFC title game was something he had waited for. The ultimate prize was to defeat the Bengals and win another trip to the Super Bowl.

Chris Jones' offseason training revolved around Joe Burrow grudge

Professional athletes may claim they don't think about previous games. Or opponents that have done them wrong in the past. However, Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones has made it clear that Joe Burrow was at the top of his grudge list.

He spoke about Burrow's Instagram post on the same podcast, where a photo of Jones missing a sack on the Bengals quarterback was featured. The Chiefs lost the AFC championship game to the Bengals that season, which added fuel to the fire for Jones.

Chris Jones said that his anger towards Burrow fueled his offseason workout. That during the offseason, it is all he could think about. Even went as far as to have his trainers paint Burrow's face on the quarterback dummies.

I needed it, I needed it. I wanted nothing more than just that moment again. I wanted nothing more. And, it happened bro, it happened like full circle honestly. Because I'm like F*** it, honestly. My whole offseason I'm training thinking about Joe Burrow. had them f****** paint pictures of Joe Burrow on the dummies I was slapping.

While the Kansas City Chiefs didn't defeat the Bengals in the regular season, the revenge came in the AFC title game with a win and a trip to the Super Bowl.