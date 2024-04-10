Chris Jones is a disruptive force opposing quarterbacks must pay attention to in every snap. His ferocious drive earned him 22.5 sacks in the last two seasons.

That impressive number led the Chiefs to give him a five-year, $158.75 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

While Jones dominates the field, he also displays a fearless attitude off it. He doesn’t hesitate to confront those who express derogatory thoughts about his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones called out former NFL safety Donte Whitner for his controversial take on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 58 victory against the San Francisco 49ers. His courage and integrity are as impressive as his performance on the field.

In a now-deleted tweet, Chris Jones quoted a clip from Whitner’s interview with FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams and commented:

“Tend to make excuses for your failures. Shut up.”

Whitner, a three-time Pro Bowler who played for four NFL teams in 11 seasons, shared during the April 9 episode of “Up & Adams”:

“And when we think about the Super Bowl as well, I think that the 49ers played against the refs as well, guys. I think that when we look at that film, you see bear hugs on those defensive ends, right, and you really see it in blatant moments in a game. The 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs, and the Kansas City Chiefs—all three.”

The Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 in overtime courtesy of a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman Jr. They won their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after overcoming a 10-3 49ers halftime lead. Chris Jones had four tackles and two quarterback hits that game.

Chris Jones’s contract extension details

The Chiefs are at ease regarding Jones’s contract situation because they have him signed until 2028. This massive extension could make him a Chief for life unless the team uses the potential opt-out in 2027.

The five-time All-Pro’s new deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and $95 million guaranteed money. Of that considerable number, Chris Jones will get $60 million guaranteed at signing, composed of his signing bonus, a $1.25 million base salary in 2024, and 2025 compensation.

He can earn an injury-guaranteed $35 million if he remains on the Chiefs roster by the third day of the 2025 NFL league year. The five-time Pro Bowler can earn an additional $31 million in roster bonuses in 2025 and 2026.

The most significant share of his cap hit will be in 2026 and 2028, when he will be worth $41.1 million.