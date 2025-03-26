Chiefs DT Mike Pennel gets son's approval before re-signing new contract

After an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is reinventing his offensive linemen lineup. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked three times in Super Bowl LIX, which snapped their bid for a historic three-peat.

As part of their offseason recruitment program, the Chiefs have re-signed DT Mike Pennel. However, Pennel’s signing with the Kansas City Chiefs required approval from his young agent — his son. The adorable moment was shared by the Kansas City Chiefs' X account on Tuesday, with the caption:

“Had some help making it official ❤️ @TheBeastPennel”

The video features Pennel’s son going through the contract papers as he verifies the terms and conditions. Pennel and his son have a candid conversation where his son approves the contract and gives the green light. The conversation goes as follows:

"Pennel: Is this good to go?

Son: Yup. This is good to go.

Pennel: You just waived all medical liabilities you can see in your life.

Son: I like Kansas City Chiefs for life."

The father-son duo later smiles at the camera and says, “Go Chiefs,” after Pennel signs the document to complete the process. Pennel shared the moment on IG and expressed his feelings about it. He captioned:

“My life is a blessing..... My life has never been perfect.. But I love and enjoy every second of it .. Glad I can make memories with my son that he will use for motivation.. All it’s about .. Year 12 Loading...”

Kansas City Chiefs re-sign Mike Pennel for $1 million one-year deal

Pennel struggled to get drafted after graduating from Colorado State Pueblo but found Super Bowl success with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has appeared in four Super Bowls with the Chiefs since first joining them in 2019 and 2020 before returning in 2023. During his 11-year career since 2014, he has also been a part of the Bears, Packers, Jets and the Falcons.

Last season, he played all 17 games and recorded a career-best three sacks. Since 2023, Pennel has earned around $2.545 million with the Chiefs, and his current deal is reported to be worth $1.047 million, with $887,000 in guaranteed money.

