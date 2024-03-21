"Chiefs are f***ing disgusting" - Kansas City fans outraged as franchise dangles $266,000,000 as bait over Jackson County

Kansas City fans are not impressed with the Chiefs and their recent $266 pledge to Jackson County.

As per the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals, both teams will be pledging $266 million for “Community Benefits Agreements” in Jackson County. However, this amount will be valid only after citizens vote in their favor to extend a sales tax which will, in turn, finance their stadiums' renovations.

The Royals will get a new baseball stadium, while the Chiefs will renovate their recently renovated Arrowhead Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, fans remain unimpressed with the Chiefs (and the Royals). Many Reddit users have criticized the teams and their owners, hoping that appropriate actions will be taken.

"Just won the SB 3 times and that's all!? Again, the Chiefs are fu**ing disgusting," one user wrote.

Comment byu/HatsOnTheBeach from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/HatsOnTheBeach from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/HatsOnTheBeach from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/HatsOnTheBeach from discussion innfl Expand Post

While many prompted the owners to leave town if they wanted others to pay the bill, one user mentioned how the Chiefs got lucky with coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Comment byu/HatsOnTheBeach from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/HatsOnTheBeach from discussion innfl Expand Post

Another fan wrote:

"This should get vetoed. No way does $266 mil come close to covering the cost. This is ridiculous."

Comment byu/HatsOnTheBeach from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/HatsOnTheBeach from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/HatsOnTheBeach from discussion innfl Expand Post

Making a statement about the same, Chiefs president Mark Donovan urged everyone to vote in their favor (via NBC Sports):

"It was really important that we demonstrated our commitment to this community, which we did today. That is all on top of an exciting reimagining of Arrowhead, and it takes nothing new from the county. The amount of tax doesn't change. It's just extending the existing tax."

Also read: Proposed update to potential $200,000,000+ tax levy for Chiefs stadium generates massive questions: Report

Can the Chiefs actually leave Kansas City?

While the decision to extend sales tax cannot be predicted, there has been some talk about the Chiefs potentially moving on from Kansas City.

The team could potentially move to another city in Missouri. However, the likelihood of the team leaving KC is uncertain at the moment.

In a conversation with a Kansas City TV station, Donovan said:

"I can't answer that for the Royals. I just know for us the Chiefs, we would just have to look at all our options."

"But our goal here is, we want to stay here. And we're willing to accept a deal for the county to actually stay here," he added.

The voting will take place on April 2.