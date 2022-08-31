WATCH: Chiefs fan delivers a brutal sucker punch during team's final preseason game against Packers 

With the Kansas City Chiefs near the top of the NFL pecking order, most fans feel like their team is unstoppable and immune to consequences. One fan thought he was immune to the consequences of his actions and a video has surfaced of him committing battery.

In a video posted by Grindface TV on Twitter, two fans got into an argument and were talking trash to each other. One fan was wearing a Chiefs jersey and the other was wearing a simple t-shirt. The fan wearing the t-shirt seemed to win the exchange of words, as the fan in the jersey decided to get physical.

While the man with the t-shirt was looking away, the Chiefs fan loaded up on a massive punch and delivered it to the unsuspecting fan. The sound of the contact was stunning, knocking him to the ground and illiciting an audible gasp from the crowd.

However, the fan didn't stay down for more than a second as he quickly popped back up, ready for his attacker. The video ends there on a cliffhanger. Did the fight break up quickly or did it go further? Were the police involved or at least stadium security? The answers are unknown.

Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71 #Chiefs Again Mahomes and Fortson on the same page. He pump fakes for Moore to create more of a lane for Fortson. And he trust Fortson to go up and fight for the ball and win. Teams will know where 87 & 88 are in the redzone. That will open a lot up. #JacobsEyeInTheSky Again Mahomes and Fortson on the same page. He pump fakes for Moore to create more of a lane for Fortson. And he trust Fortson to go up and fight for the ball and win. Teams will know where 87 & 88 are in the redzone. That will open a lot up. #JacobsEyeInTheSky #Chiefs https://t.co/UA34yOkrda

The Kansas City Chiefs are something of an unknown quantity ahead of the 2022 season

Patrick Mahomes at Washington v Kansas City

Since Andy Reid joined Kansas City in 2013, the team has been a perennial playoff contender, failing to make the postseason just once. However, there is a distinct break in history between the Chiefs with Alex Smith under center and the team with Patrick Mahomes.

With Smith, Kansas City often made the playoffs, but failed to advance. Since Mahomes joined the scene, however, they've had no trouble getting to Super Bowls and Conference Championship games.

In the 2019 season, Kansas City won the Super Bowl. In 2020, they reached the big game but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2021, they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Now, analysts and pundits have slowly turned against them.

Since trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, many fear the Chiefs are on track for a dropoff. It also doesn't help that the AFC West has seen a massive influx of talent this year. Davante Adams, Russell Wilson, J.C. Jackson, and Khalil Mack now reside in the division, making things tougher.

Some might speculate that apprehension has been building among Kansas City fans for a while. This might explain the violence at the stadium. More than likely though, it was a drunken altercation over something trivial.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell