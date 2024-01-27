Chiefs fans believe Kadarius Toney's NFL career is "over" with WR ruled out of AFC Championship Game vs Ravens

If the Kansas City Chiefs lose on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be immune from criticism for a change. He has been ruled out of the AFC Championship Game with a hip injury and personal reasons. This will be the sixth straight Chiefs game where Toney won't feature.

Fans on social media showed the wide receiver no mercy. Some expressed happiness about his absence, while others claimed he would never play in the league. Here are some of the comments from the fans:

Toney has played in 13 games this season and has recorded 27 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown. An underwhelming return from a player earmarked to have a massive role on the offense this season.

Kadarius Toney's horrendous campaign

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney's nightmarish campaign began in Week 1, where he registered three dropped passes. His most egregious error was deflecting an interception straight into Detroit Lions rookie Brian Branch's hand for a pick-6. He finished the game with one catch for one yard on five targets.

Toney made another massive mistake in the Kansas City Chiefs' narrow loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce with a pass, who threw a lateral to Toney for a walk-in touchdown. The incredible play did not count, as the wide receiver had lined up offside before the snap.

Toney's third egregious error came in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15. Kansas City was comfortable, leading 27-10, when Mahomes found Toney with a perfect pass. However, the wide receiver bobbled the ball, and Patriots' Jahlani Tavai intercepted it.

Toney's error against the Patriots was inconsequential, but his mistakes against the Lions and Bills in games where the Chiefs lost by one and three points, respectively, were costly.

Without his errors, Kansas City would've likely won both games and finished the regular season with a 13-4 record, which could've earned them the #1 seed in the AFC. Instead, they started their journey in the playoffs as the #3 seed was forced to play in the Super Wildcard Weekend and travel to Buffalo in the divisional round.

The Chiefs managed to secure wins in both games and book their berth in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Bank Stadium. This game would've likely been at Arrowhead Stadium without Toney's gaffes.