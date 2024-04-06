NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport revealed details about Mike Danna’s contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Garafolo tweeted:

“The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with DE Mike Danna on a three-year deal, source says. Another piece of Kansas City’s defensive front stays put.”

Rapoport quoted that post and added:

“For the #Chiefs and Mike Danna, it’s a 3-year, $24M deal that includes $13M guaranteed. A really nice payday.”

This update received mixed reactions from football fans, with one saying:

“Holy overpay”

On the contrary, a Chiefs fan commented:

“Definitely deserves it.”

Here’s what other football fans say about Mike Danna’s contract extension with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“Solid deal”

“Wow. Just wow. Should have retained Willie Gay instead & picked up another edge off free agency. Bowser? Lawson? Terrible signing. Feel free to sound off below fans do it every time; im just going to ignore you.”

“Danna better be worth that cash ngl”

While the finer details of Mike Danna’s deal remain undisclosed, the $24 million contract is significantly higher than the four-year, $3.4 million rookie-scale contract he signed after the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kansas City gave him this contract after his best pro season, when he recorded 50 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three passes defended during the 2023 regular season. Danna added seven tackles in four postseason games.

“Great deal on an always underrated player”

“How are the Chiefs fitting all of these free agents and new contracts under the salary cap?”

“Absolute W. Finally a good resigning outside of CJ”

Mike Danna’s extension comes after the Chiefs finalized a five-year, $158.75 million contract extension with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. His deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and $101 million in guarantees.

Re-signing Jones and Danna solidifies Kansas City’s defensive line. They also re-signed Derrick Nnadi to a one-year, $2 million deal, while George Karlaftis is under a four-year, $11.9 million rookie deal until 2025.

These players facilitated a menacing pass rush that delivered 57 sacks last season, the second-most, behind the Baltimore Ravens (60).

“He’s been a solid contributor the past 2 years.. I think he was 3rd in sacks??? Good move.”

“So we used all our money on him”

“Does it mean they’re not confident in the development of FAO?”

As the last commenter alluded, the Chiefs selected Felix Anudike-Uzomah at the end of Round 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While he played all 17 regular-season games, he tallied only eight tackles and 0.5 sacks. Danna’s return gives him little to no opportunity to crack the starting rotation unless his game significantly improves.

Resigning Mike Danna narrows Chiefs’ focus during their 2024 NFL Draft

Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator identifies wide receiver, offensive tackle, linebacker, defensive tackle and cornerback as their most immediate positions of need. They’ve somewhat addressed their wideout concerns by bringing in Marquise Brown, but Rashee Rice’s situation could be a concern.

Re-signing Jones and Nnadi solidifies their DT rotation. Therefore, the Chiefs could be looking at an offensive lineman or a defensive back for their first-round pick this year. The need for a cornerback is urgent after trading L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans.