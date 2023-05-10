Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 NFL offseason after previously spending his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs. While his new team made an appearance in the NFL playoffs, his former team won another Super Bowl ring.

Patrick Mahomes proved last year that he can succeed without his superstar wide receiver as he also won another NFL MVP award. While Mahomes appears to be in an elite class of his own when it comes to quarterbacks right now, Tyreek Hill stated that Tua Tagovailoa is every bit as good and even more accurate.

Chiefs fans took offense to Tyreek Hill's comments with many of them believeing he was disrespecting his former quarterback. This feud between the two sides created a ton of buzz around one of the most anticipated matchips scheduled for the 2023 NFL season. The Chiefs are scheduled to host the Dolphins this year, theoreticlly setting up Hill's first return to Arrowhead Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apparently the NFL front office has different plans for the upcoming game. As a part of the official NFL schedule release, they recently announced that the game between the Chiefs and Dolphins this year will take place in Germany as a part of the International Series. While the Cheifs will serve as the home team, the game will not be at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sent a tweet to Tyreek Hill saying he's lucky to avoid having to come back to Kansas City this year.

Chris Jones @StoneColdJones

Didn't want to come to the Kingdom..... The NFL saved yall boys! @cheetah Didn't want to come to the Kingdom..... The NFL saved yall boys! @cheetah Didn't want to come to the Kingdom.....

Fans quickly took notice of this on Twitter and immediately jumped in with Chris Jones to support his call-out of Tyreek Hill. Here are some of the top comments:

Jordan McRae @JT_Radbody @StoneColdJones @cheetah Honestly just waiting for all the British Chiefs fans to quietly invade this game, you know they've been waiting for this haha @StoneColdJones @cheetah Honestly just waiting for all the British Chiefs fans to quietly invade this game, you know they've been waiting for this haha

Dennis @dboyekc @StoneColdJones @cheetah The Kingdom wanted to see him shut down at Arrowhead, but we'll take it any way we can get it! @StoneColdJones @cheetah The Kingdom wanted to see him shut down at Arrowhead, but we'll take it any way we can get it!

KC_Crane @crane_chiefs25 @StoneColdJones @cheetah Cheetah talking all this nonsense but how would he feel when he loses and hears the chop at the end of the game! @StoneColdJones @cheetah Cheetah talking all this nonsense but how would he feel when he loses and hears the chop at the end of the game!

Steven Davis @BrysonsDad247 @StoneColdJones @cheetah The cheetah would have been humbled real quick. He wouldn’t be able to handle our environment, especially now that his game is in decline. @StoneColdJones @cheetah The cheetah would have been humbled real quick. He wouldn’t be able to handle our environment, especially now that his game is in decline.

While members of Chiefs Kingdom are disappointed that Tyreek Hill's return to Arrowhead will be postponed, they have faith that the fans in Germany will fully show their support.

How many NFL Germany games in 2023?

NFL Germany

The first edition of NFL Germany took place last year during the 2022 NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup at Allianz Arena in Munich.

The 2023 NFL season will double the amount of games in Germany, but this time they will be played at Frankfurt Stadium.

The Dolphins and Chiefs will face off on November 5 during the first NFL regular season game ever to be played in Frankfurt. They will be followed the next week (November 12) by a clash between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes