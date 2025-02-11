Chiefs fans reportedly bombard CJ Gardner-Johnson's family business with bad reviews after Eagles star's personal shot at Travis Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson found himself in big trouble after he trolled Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce following Super Bowl 59. Following the NFL's prestigious championship on Sunday in New Orleans, Johnson took to his Instagram account to share a story trolling Kelce for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

He posted a picture of Kelce along with the caption saying:

"Should've stayed with that thick s**."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comment was reportedly made in reference to Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Trending

It has brought more trouble to C.J. Gardner-Johnson's family business. Per NFL journalist Dov Kleiman, Chiefs and Taylor Swift fans wrote bad reviews for his mother's restaurant in Florida. They reportedly commented about the food at the restaurant and the service.

"Awful: #Chiefs fans and Swifties are leaving fake bad reviews to CJ Gardner-Johnson’s mother’s restaurant in Florida. CJ's mother did NOT do anything, and they are putting her livelihood at risk. Sports are never this serious. Make sure to show your support to King’s Grill in Rockledge," Kleiman wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs were highly favored to win Super Bowl 59. However, they ended up losing the game 44-20.

Eagles fans troll Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift

The Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl 59 brought a lot of criticism to Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. She attended the game in New Orleans, cheering for Kelce. But as the Chiefs lost, fans brutally trolled Swift.

Following the game, a video went viral on the internet showing fans in the streets of Philadelphia chanting "F*** Taylor." Fans burned the Chiefs jersey and later ripped it on the street while criticizing the Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Even during the game, Swift was criticized by fans. Some fans booed at her during the game. However, it did not stop there, as later, even the President of the USA, Donald Trump, trolled Swift. He reportedly took to his Truth Social account to share a message aiming the pop singer. He wrote:

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

The Chiefs were aiming for their third straight Super Bowl win but ultimately, the game did not result in their favor. They have, however, won the prestigious championship four times, including in 1969, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.