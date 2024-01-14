In six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill became a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro member, and a Super Bowl champion. That impressive run wouldn’t be possible without two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.

As Hill is already with the Miami Dolphins, the superstar wideout showered quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with praise. Those comments didn’t age well after the Dolphins lost to the Chiefs in their Wild Card Round showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Football fans ridicule Tyreek Hill about his lofty comment about Tua Tagovailoa

For proper context, Hill mentioned during the 2023 offseason that Tua Tagovailoa is the most accurate quarterback in the league. Here’s the video of that statement, as shared by The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov.

But after losing in the Wild Card Round, Chiefs fans remind Hill of his declaration about Tagovailoa. Hence, a football follower commented via Twitter:

“Tyreek Hill might want to take back his comments about Tua being the most accurate passer in the league. Mahomes has thrown for 262 in -4 degree weather”

Another fan who tuned in to the Chiefs-Dolphins game expressed:

“Tyreek Hill is having it rough he just wants to go back to his home in Florida. Oh wait it’s burned down”

Here are other comments after the Kansas City Chiefs playoff win concerning Tyreek Hill’s stamp of approval about Tagovailoa.

Despite freezing conditions, Patrick Mahomes used this game to make Hill eat his words. While the two-time Super Bowl champion completed 56.1 of his passes, it’s still better than Tagovailoa’s 51.3 percent.

Both quarterbacks had touchdown passes, but Mahomes had more completions (23-20) and didn’t throw an interception.

The Chiefs ground game got going, gaining 146 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City’s well-balanced approach on offense earned them an average of 5.5 yards per play.

Conversely, the high-powered Miami Dolphins offense ended at 4.5 yards per play. Their ground game generated a measly 76 yards.

Tyreek Hill’s second season in Miami is over

The Wild Card Round loss is an unfortunate end for the once-promising 2023 Dolphins season. They’ve won their first three games, including a 70-point barrage against the Denver Broncos. Mike McDaniel’s crew won five of their next six games after falling to 6-3.

However, they couldn’t seal the AFC East division title after losing to the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills to end the season. In doing so, they could have hosted a Wild Card Round game instead of going on the road.

Worst yet, the Dolphins generated seven points against the Chiefs despite having talented players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, and Raheem Mostert.

Hill finished the game with five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. After leading the league in receiving yards and catching touchdowns, his season ends with another playoff defeat.