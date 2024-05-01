The Kansas City Chiefs have appeared in four Super Bowls, winning three of them, since Patrick Mahomes took over as their starting quarterback. One of the factors that has contributed to their incredible recent success has been their massive homefield advantage. Arrowhead Stadium has always been one of the loudest places to play in the NFL, especially when the team is winning.

Many recent reports indicate that the franchise is currently exploring its options of relocating to a brand-new stadium. While they are expected to remain in the area around Kansas City, an exact location has yet to be determined, but going across state lines has seemingly become a growing possibility.

Arrowhead Stadium is currently located on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area, but a potential move over to Kansas is rumored to be gaining momentum. In fact, according to Kansas City reporter John Holt, an "unnamed developer" has already submitted images of what a potential new stadium would look like if they did move across the border.

The recent development seemingly has Chiefs fans split on their opinions of the proposed idea. Some of them appear to be extremely excited about the potential change, while others are fighting back against it. Some fans supported the possibility:

"This is gorgeous and everything KC deserves instead of the trash can they have now," said another.

"Mahomes putting up Wilt numbers if he plays his home games in a dome for the rest of his career," stated another.

Others disagreed with the theoretical proposal:

"Ban dome stadiums," replied another.

"It is nice but quite generic looking. Arrowhead has character," posted another.

Among the biggest topics of debate for the Chiefs' potential new stadium in Kansas is that the alleged proposal pictures a dome. While some fans like the idea of Patrick Mahomes playing indoors, many others prefer the elements being a factor at Arrowhead Stadium, especially during the playoffs. For what it's worth, his career stats in dome stadiums are incredible.

Patrick Mahomes' stats in dome stadiums for Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes

During his impressive career with the Kansas City Chiefs so far, Patrick Mahomes has started 12 total games that were played in dome stadiums. He has an undefeated record in those games with 28 touchdown passes and just three interceptions.

His most recent indoor victory came during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Not that Mahomes needs any more help, considering he's off to arguably the best start to his career of any player in NFL history, but potentially playing all of his home games in a dome could make him even more dominant, if that's even possible.