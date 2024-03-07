Chiefs fans who suffered frostbite in -4 degree weather at Dolphins game may need amputations, says Kansas City Burn Center doctor

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins January showdown was the fourth coldest game in NFL history, but as the broadcast displayed, it didn't deter fans from attending. Chiefs fans may have walked away with another win over Tua Tagovailoa, but some also came away with long-term damage to their health.

The temperature was -4 degrees at kickoff and reached -27 degrees with wind chill. Roughly two months after the game, some fans face amputations as a result of frostbite, according to Dr. Megan Garcia, Grossman Burn Center Medical Director.

Garcia told FOX 4 that 70% of those treated for frostbite are receiving amputations. Those lucky enough to avoid this measure will have sensitivity and pain for the rest of their lives.

The report didn't list the number of fans who have been treated for frostbite from the game. Arrowhead Stadium has a capacity of 76,416 people and it is unclear how many were affected by the frigid temperatures to the point of needing medical treatment.

Kansas City Chiefs played while Buffalo Bills rescheduled

Of course, Patrick Mahomes' battle against Tua Tagovailoa was not the only game significantly affected by the weather on wild card weekend. The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers game, originally scheduled for that Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, was moved to Monday instead.

In a statement about the game, the NFL revealed that the move was made in "consultation" with New York Governor Kathy Hochul due to public safety concerns. It was not cold that caused the rescheduling of the game but rather the immense volume of snow.

The weather forecast at the time called for a chance of up to two feet of snow and winds of up to 65 miles per hour in Buffalo.

While the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played their game in dangerous conditions, the Bills and Steelers rescheduled their game despite massive outcry. Given the issues fans are facing from frostbite, that seems to have been a wise choice.

Whether the finger should be pointed at the NFL or the Kansas City government is up for debate. However, this could be a teachable moment for the NFL going forward.