Orlando Brown Jr. won Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs in February. A month later, the offensive tackle signed a massive four-year deal worth $64 million with the Cincinnati Bengals. The bar was set high for Brown to make an impact on the Bengals' offensive line and protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

Through ten weeks of the NFL season, Brown has been less than impressive and has an offensive grade of 60.9.

When asked the difference in blocking for Burrow and not Patrick Mahomes, Brown referenced Mahomes ability to scramble and move. Whereas Joe Burrow isn't as mobile of a quarterback.

“Now, as opposed to having to play in a lot more space with guys on my edge, guys have got to rush through me because Joe isn’t necessarily at 12-1/2 or 13 yards on certain drops. He’s going to be at 7-1/2 getting the ball out.”

NFL fans on social media weren't pleased that Orlando Brown Jr. blamed his struggles on his quarterback. Others were quick to say that his previous quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, were the only reasons for the offensive tackle's success in the past.

Below are the comments made by NFL fans on social media:

How long has Orlando Brown Jr. played in the NFL?

Orlando Brown Jr. played his collegiate football career at the University of Oklahoma. He decided to declare for the NFL Draft after his junior year and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Ravens before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After losing Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs were looking to bolster their offensive line. They traded for Orlando Brown Jr. in exchange for several draft picks in 2021 and 2022.

He was named to the Pro Bowl after his first season with the Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs then placed the franchise tag on him for the 2022 NFL season. After winning the Super Bowl, Brown became a free agent and signed with the Bengals.