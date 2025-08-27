  • home icon
  "Chiefs finally get a call against them": NFL fans react to Rashee Rice facing 6-game suspension after violating personal conduct policy

"Chiefs finally get a call against them": NFL fans react to Rashee Rice facing 6-game suspension after violating personal conduct policy

By Arnold
Modified Aug 27, 2025 17:49 GMT
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025
NFL fans react to Rashee Rice facing 6-game suspension after violating personal conduct policy - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy to start the 2025 regular season. The receiver's suspension stems from his conviction for, along with another driver, causing a multi-vehicle chain-reaction collision on March 30 last year in Dallas.

When fans caught wind of Rice's suspension, they had some wild reactions.

"Chiefs finally get a call against them," one tweeted.

"Make it the whole season. Tired of them Chiefs!" another added.
"That’s a tough blow for the Chiefs. Hopefully, Rashee learns from this and comes back stronger," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans slamming Rice.

"Why's this guy still in the league?" one wrote.
"Should be at least 8," another commented.
"The Rice's just can't stay out of trouble," a user added.
According to reports, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail on July 17. The Chiefs WR pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

The Chiefs took Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. The wideout helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl in his first year.

Last season, Rice helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl, however, the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

Which games will Rashee Rice miss through suspension?

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice
Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice - Source: Getty

After accepting his six-game suspension, Rashee Rice is set to miss the Chiefs' Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil; Week 2 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles; Week 3 at the New York Giants; Week 4 vs. the Baltimore Ravens; Week 5 at the Jacksonville Jaguars; and Week 6 vs. the Detroit Lions.

The soonest that Rice can return for the Chiefs after his suspension will be for the Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

