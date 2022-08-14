Chiefs' first Super Bowl MVP and legendary NFL Hall of Famer enters hospice care

The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in their entire history, having attended and lost another one. Their win over the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 came 50 years after their initial Super Bowl title.

Patrick Mahomes, their star quarterback, took home MVP in that game, mirroring what happened in 1970. The Chiefs were led to a 23-7 win by Super Bowl MVP Len Dawson that year.

Dawson, 87, was recently placed into hospice care, according to his wife, who told the Kansas City television station where Dawson had worked.

Dawson was first drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957. He was the fifth overall pick, but failed to make any impact there. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns and eventually ended up with the Dallas Texans.

From there, the team moved and became the Kansas City Chiefs, where Dawson would lead them to their first Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

frank boal @realfrankboal It breaks my heart to hear about Len Dawson going into hospice. We spent a lot of time together traveling with and covering the Chiefs. He's one of the nicest guys ever. No pretensions and was never without that smile.

Despite the inauspicious start to his NFL career, Dawson would go on to make the Hall of Fame. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and three-time AFL champion.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs poised to grab their third Super Bowl title this year?

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly missed the Super Bowl last year, which would have been the third time in as many years. They defeated the 49ers in 2020 and lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the year after.

Two Super Bowl appearances, one win, and four AFC championship games in four years is an impressive run nonetheless. However, the lone Super Bowl win has their fans hungry for more.

Will this be the year they do it again? Maybe. The NFL is a difficult league and there's a good reason there have been very few back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Kansas City learned that in 2021 when they were dismantled by the Buccaneers.

With Patrick Mahomes, it's impossible to count this team out, though this year may be the most difficult yet. The Chiefs are without star wideout Tyreek Hill, as he was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

They replaced him with JuJu Smith-Schuster, but it's tough to replace an All-Pro wide receiver. Still, with Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid still in town, it's hard to pick against them.

Most sites have Kansas City third in terms of Super Bowl favorites, behind the Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills.

