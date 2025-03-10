Chiefs fix left tackle issue by signing $30,000,000 star for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time in NFL free agency. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs just landed their new blindside protector, signing former San Francisco 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal ($21.24 million guaranteed).

The move fills a major hole for Kansas City. The Chiefs have been searching for stability at left tackle. Moore may not have been a full-time starter before, but he's stepping into the role with Patrick Mahomes under center.

Moore spent his first four seasons in San Francisco as a backup, stepping in when All-Pro Trent Williams was sidelined. In 2024, he started in five games (Weeks 12-16) before a quad injury ended his year. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 10 pressures and one sack on 154 pass-blocking snaps.

Jaylon Moore’s departure leaves a depth issue behind Williams. The 49ers now face the challenge of replacing key free agents across the roster, including Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga.

Another big question for 49ers fans is whether Joey Bosa will team up with his brother Nick. The veteran pass rusher has been up for grabs since the Los Angeles Chargers cut him loose on Thursday.

With the deal in place, Kansas City gets some much-needed protection for its franchise QB. Mahomes will be looking to keep the dynasty rolling. Moore's job is to make sure he stays upright.

Chiefs land Jaylon Moore after missing out on Ronnie Stanley, but is more help needed?

Kansas City set its sights on Ronnie Stanley, but the Baltimore Ravens quickly shut that down. The Ravens locked in their Pro Bowl left tackle on a three-year, $60 million deal, forcing the Chiefs to scramble for alternatives.

With Kingsley Suamataia as the only left tackle on the roster, Andy Reid and the front office wasted no time addressing the need. But is their search over, or are more moves on the horizon?

Dan Moore Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers) is a young, intriguing option. He allowed 10 sacks in his last 10 games but has upside under Reid's coaching.

Cam Robinson (Minnesota Vikings) is another target, though he's drawing interest from multiple teams, including the New England Patriots.

Losing Stanley stings. He allowed just two sacks in 2024 and had a 92% pass-block win rate. With Mahomes coming off another Super Bowl run, Kansas City can’t afford to take chances on its O-line.

