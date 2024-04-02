Chiefs free agency rumors: Kansas City lines up meeting with ex-Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins remains one of the top free-agent running backs available. After top backs such as Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley have signed with teams this off-season, Dobbins is one of the few quality backs on the open market.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted this morning that Dobbins is having a visit with the Kansas City Chief, which suggests they are interested in his services.

"Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins is currently in Kansas City on a visit with the Chiefs per his agency LAA Sports & Entertainment The former Ravens starting running back “is expected to have a home very soon.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Dobbins has already visited with one AFC West team this off-season in the Los Angeles Chargers. There seems to be interest in the 25-year-old running back, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

What could J.K. Dobbins bring to the table for Chiefs in free agency?

J.K. Dobbins during Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

J.K. Dobbins has been an effective running back when he is on the field and has a career average of 5.8 yards per carry. If healthy, Dobbins would be a great compliment to Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.

As a rookie, Dobbins averaged 6.0 yards per carry on his way to rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. The thing is, he hasn't been healthy since.

In 2021, Dobbins tore his ACL in the preseason opener against the Washington Football Team, sidelining him for the entirety of his second season. Dobbins missed the first two games of the 2022 season and was later put on injured reserve before being activated on December 10. He only played a total of seven games that season.

This past season, Dobbins tore his Achilles in the team's season opener against the Houston Texans while scoring a touchdown. He then missed the rest of the season.

Despite his injury woes, Dobbins was medically cleared to resume football activities this off-season. That's when he lined up his visit with the Chargers.

Expand Tweet

Given the positive news, one can assume other teams started to contact him with interest in joining their team. The Chiefs have a chance to add an explosive versatile back that could take some of Pacheco's workload off of his shoulders.

Where do you think Dobbins will sign?