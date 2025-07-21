  • home icon
Chiefs' George Karlaftis reveals goal for 2025 NFL season 1 day after $93,000,000 contract extension

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:54 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference (Credits: IMAGN)

George Karlaftis has crystal clear intentions with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. The former First-team All-American from Purdue signed a four-year, $95 million contract extension with the Chiefs on Monday.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that $62 million is guaranteed. When broken down, the Chiefs’ first-round selection of the 2022 NFL Draft will earn $22 million annually, though that could rise to $23.25 million if certain incentives are met.

“Chiefs Kingdom, I just signed," Karlaftis said after signing the extension. "Super excited to be back. Back in St Joe, getting ready to get after it and hopefully win another Super Bowl. Go Chiefs!”
Kansas City’s training camp takes place in St Joseph, Missouri, with practices for the three-time AFC champions beginning on Tuesday.

Karlaftis has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, but his team were denied a historic three-peat last season, losing the Super Bowl 40-22 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2024, Karlaftis registered eight sacks on the defensive line for KC, while he had four in the postseason, a personal best. He also had a career-high 28 quarterback hits in the regular season.

As a team, the Chiefs recorded 39 sacks in the 2024 regular season, placing them No. 19 in the NFL, after finishing No. 2 with 57 sacks in 2023. Karlaftis led the team in that department last season.

Andy Reid shares thoughts on Karlaftis' extension

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is thrilled that the club was able to lock up Karlaftis to a long-term contract.

“That’s a great thing,” Reid said during a press conference on Sunday (via NBC Sports). “And he’s a heck of a player, and he’s done a great job here, and he’s profited from that. Our team also profits from him being around, so it’s a win-win there.”
“He is a relentless player, I mean that’s what you get with George."
“He’s smart; relentless. You can trust and know that he is reliable, so you can trust that he is going to be there and do the right things and go 100 miles an hour doing them.”

Karlaftis stepped up for the Chiefs in 2024, despite the struggles of defensive end Chris Jones, who recorded only five sacks, the second-fewest of his career.

Jones signed a five-year, $158.75 million extension with the Chiefs in March 2024. He was named a First-team All-Pro last year despite his lack of QB sacks.

