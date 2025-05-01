Chiefs GM Brett Veach reveals big shift in how team plans to use Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach signaled a dramatic shift in how the team will utilize star tight end Travis Kelce this season.

Veach, Chiefs GM since 2017, is the mind behind the roster of players that have won multiple Super Bowls. Travis Kelce, a 35-year-old future Hall of Famer tight end, will be entering his 13th year with Kansas City in 2025.

In comments made Monday, Veach addressed how the Chiefs plan to maximize Travis Kelce's contributions as the veteran tight end ages.

"You'll see Travis have more of an impact. Maybe it's not in production, but it's the offense (overall)," said Veach, according to The Kansas City Star.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Although he had 97 catches last year, the tight end lacked burst and tackle-breaking ability. His play included high moments such as his seven-catch, 117-yard, touchdown game against Houston in the AFC Divisional Round.

However, it also included low moments, as in the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia, where Travis Kelce himself said he was "off-kilter."

Travis Kelce's numbers won't be the same, says Veach

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Veach acknowledged the reality of Travis Kelce's changing statistical outlook:

"The numbers won't be the same," Veach told reporters. "I mean, you have to acknowledge a certain aspect of that, right?" The GM pointed out.

"I don't know if I look at it in terms of, like, expectations for yardage or touchdowns or catches," Veach continued. "I think that when he's on the field now, he makes us better. And I think that he's also a guy that makes the people around him better.

"And when you have a guy that's that connected with a quarterback, it's almost like a little bit of him and Pat (are) a conductor for everybody else."

The Chiefs' offensive strategy for 2025 appears to involve spreading the ball more widely than in recent years. Veach revealed that last season's offense was initially designed to feature second-year receiver Rashee Rice before injuries derailed those plans.

With Rice expected to return for training camp, Hollywood Brown back in the lineup, and Xavier Worthy developing chemistry with Mahomes, Kelce may see fewer targets. But his presence will still command defensive attention or, as Veach described it, "at least the occasional eyes of primary defenders."

Coach Andy Reid addressed this at the NFL owners' meetings in early April, suggesting Kelce had been overused last season due to injuries depleting the receiving corps. According to The Kansas City Star, Reid acknowledged the need to potentially reduce Kelce's practice reps moving forward.

